Mint Market

52 Week High Stocks Today on January 27, 2025: Arss Infrastructure Projects, Associated Alcohols Breweries & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on January 27, 2025: Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Arss Infrastructure Projects, Associated Alcohols Breweries, United Polyfab Gujarat, Bharat Bond ETF April 2030, V2 Retail

Livemint
Published27 Jan 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Advertisement
52 Week High Stocks Today on January 27, 2025: Arss Infrastructure Projects, Associated Alcohols Breweries & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on January 27, 2025: Shares of Arss Infrastructure Projects, Associated Alcohols Breweries, United Polyfab Gujarat, Bharat Bond ETF April 2030, V2 Retail hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -108.6(-0.47%) points and Sensex was down by -387.03(-0.51%) points at 27 Jan 2025 10:16:35 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -190.35(-0.39%) at 27 Jan 2025 10:01:32 IST.
Other stocks such as IDFC First Bank, ADANI WILMAR, P&G Hygiene & Health Care, Axis Bank, Tube Investments Of India hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

Advertisement

In the BSE Sensex index ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while HCL Technologies, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Motors, Indusind Bank, Wipro were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, were the top gainers while IDFC First Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank, HDFC Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock Markets52 Week High Stocks Today on January 27, 2025: Arss Infrastructure Projects, Associated Alcohols Breweries & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
First Published:27 Jan 2025, 11:00 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts