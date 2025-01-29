52 Week High Stocks Today on January 29, 2025: Le Merite Exports, JK Cement & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on January 29, 2025: Shares of Le Merite Exports, JK Cement, Madhya Bharat Agro Products, ICICI Prudential Gold ETF, Axis Gold ETF hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 116.65(0.51%) points and Sensex was up by 502.64(0.66%) points at 29 Jan 2025 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 219.85(0.45%) at 29 Jan 2025 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as VIP Industries, Landmark Cars, Nestle India, Tata Communications, Bharat Heavy Electricals hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Steel were the top gainers while ITC, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Au Small Finance Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, were the top losers.

