52 Week High Stocks Today on January 3, 2025: Shares of Info Edge India, Eicher Motors, Coromandel International, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Technologies hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -164.85(-0.68%) points and Sensex was down by -632.2(-0.79%) points at 03 Jan 2025 10:59:53 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -500.05(-0.97%) at 03 Jan 2025 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as Spacenet Enterprises India, Jai Corporation, Astral, Vertexplus Technologies, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Titan Company, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, Nestle India, Indusind Bank were the top gainers while Wipro, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, ICICI Bank were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank, CANARA BANK, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank Of India, IDFC First Bank were the top losers.

