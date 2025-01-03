52 Week High Stocks Today on January 3, 2025: Info Edge India, Eicher Motors & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on January 3, 2025: Shares of Info Edge India, Eicher Motors, Coromandel International, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Technologies hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -164.85(-0.68%) points and Sensex was down by -632.2(-0.79%) points at 03 Jan 2025 10:59:53 IST.

Bank Nifty was down by -500.05(-0.97%) at 03 Jan 2025 10:44:56 IST.

Other stocks such as Spacenet Enterprises India, Jai Corporation, Astral, Vertexplus Technologies, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

