52 Week High Stocks Today on January 30, 2025: Shares of Cartrade Tech, Jindal Drilling Industries, Bajaj Finance, Zensar Technologies, SRF hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 133.8(0.58%) points and Sensex was up by 170.19(0.22%) points at 30 Jan 2025 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 146.35(0.3%) at 30 Jan 2025 10:44:58 IST. Other stocks such as Tata Motors, RESTAURANT BR, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Hindware Home Innovation, Aarti Drugs hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bajaj Finance, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers while Tata Motors, Infosys, Ultratech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index IDFC First Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank Of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

