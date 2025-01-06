Hello User
52 Week High Stocks Today on January 6, 2025: Krishna Instit Of Medical Scienc, Info Edge India & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Livemint

52 Week High Stocks Today on January 6, 2025: Shares of Krishna Instit Of Medical Scienc, Info Edge India, Aster DM Healthcare, Coromandel International, Welspun Enterprises hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -120.85(-0.5%) points and Sensex was down by -517.08(-0.65%) points at 06 Jan 2025 10:59:51 IST.

 

Bank Nifty was down by -522.9(-1.03%) at 06 Jan 2025 10:44:56 IST.

 

Other stocks such as Jaiprakash Associates, Barbeque Nation Hospitality, Bandhan Bank, Astral, RAJRATAN GLO hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Titan Company, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro were the top gainers while Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid Corporation Of India, NTPC, Indusind Bank were the top losers.

 

In the Bank Nifty index ICICI Bank, were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, CANARA BANK, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank were the top losers.

 

For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

 

