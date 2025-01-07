52 Week High Stocks Today on January 7, 2025: Cantabil Retail India, Aster DM Healthcare & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on January 7, 2025: Shares of Cantabil Retail India, Aster DM Healthcare, IPCA Laboratories, Abbott India, ITI hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 126.4(0.54%) points and Sensex was up by 241.52(0.31%) points at 07 Jan 2025 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 315.25(0.63%) at 07 Jan 2025 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as PVR Inox, Dish Tv India, Allcargo Logistics, Yes Bank, RAJRATAN GLO hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
In the BSE Sensex index Titan Company, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, NTPC were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Au Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, were the top losers.
