52 Week High Stocks Today on January 9, 2025: Shares of Navin Fluorine International, Genesys International Corp, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Goldiam International, Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -71.25(-0.3%) points and Sensex was down by -458.96(-0.59%) points at 09 Jan 2025 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -248.0(-0.5%) at 09 Jan 2025 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as Huhtamaki India, Mold Tek Packaging, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Avt Natural Products, Allcargo Logistics hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Nestle India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers while Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors, Ultratech Cement, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Kotak Mahindra Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank Of India, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

