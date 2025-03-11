52 Week High Stocks Today on March 11, 2025: Nitiraj Engineers, Axiscades Technologies & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on March 11, 2025: Shares of Nitiraj Engineers, Axiscades Technologies, JSW Holdings, Bohra Industries, Steelcast hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -19.05(-0.08%) points and Sensex was down by -118.69(-0.16%) points at 11 Mar 2025 10:59:58 IST.

Bank Nifty was down by -326.4(-0.68%) at 11 Mar 2025 10:44:56 IST.

Other stocks such as Gensol Engineering, Trucap Finance, Magellanic Cloud, Jtl Industries, Indo Us Bio-tech hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.