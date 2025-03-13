52 Week High Stocks Today on March 13, 2025: Shares of Arss Infrastructure Projects, Bohra Industries, Kamat Hotels India, Sarda Energy & Minerals hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 54.2(0.24%) points and Sensex was up by 125.65(0.17%) points at 13 Mar 2025 10:59:54 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 282.15(0.59%) at 13 Mar 2025 10:44:58 IST. Other stocks such as Mirc Electronics, Cineline India, 5paisa Capital, Visaka Industries, Sonata Software hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Icici Bank, State Bank Of India, Larsen & Toubro, Ntpc, Titan Company were the top gainers while Tata Motors, Wipro, Infosys, Ultratech Cement, Asian Paints were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Bank Of Baroda, Canara Bank, State Bank Of India, Icici Bank, Punjab National Bank were the top gainers while Idfc First Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, were the top losers.

