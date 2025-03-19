52 Week High Stocks Today on March 19, 2025: Vadilal Industries, Swaraj Engines & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on March 19, 2025: Shares of Vadilal Industries, Swaraj Engines, Camlin Fine Sciences, Axiscades Technologies, Gabriel India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 73.65(0.32%) points and Sensex was up by 173.19(0.23%) points at 19 Mar 2025 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 399.05(0.81%) at 19 Mar 2025 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as Compuage Infocom, Mep Infrastructure Developers, Cerebra Integrated Tech, Cupid, Gvk Power & Infrastructure hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
In the BSE Sensex index Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Indusind Bank, Ntpc, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Hcl Technologies, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Au Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, Indusind Bank, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank were the top gainers while were the top losers.
