52 Week High Stocks Today on March 19, 2025: Vadilal Industries, Swaraj Engines & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on March 19, 2025: Shares of Vadilal Industries, Swaraj Engines, Camlin Fine Sciences, Axiscades Technologies, Gabriel India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 73.65(0.32%) points and Sensex was up by 173.19(0.23%) points at 19 Mar 2025 10:59:55 IST.

Bank Nifty was up by 399.05(0.81%) at 19 Mar 2025 10:44:56 IST.

Other stocks such as Compuage Infocom, Mep Infrastructure Developers, Cerebra Integrated Tech, Cupid, Gvk Power & Infrastructure hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.