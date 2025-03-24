52 Week High Stocks Today on March 24, 2025: Shares of Gabriel India, Aavas Financiers, Swaraj Engines, Axiscades Technologies, Astrazeneca Pharma India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 226.95(0.97%) points and Sensex was up by 924.1(1.2%) points at 24 Mar 2025 10:59:55 IST.

Bank Nifty was up by 995.2(1.97%) at 24 Mar 2025 10:44:55 IST.

Other stocks such as Eros International Media, Mep Infrastructure Developers, Gvk Power And Infrastructure, Seya Industries, Educomp Solutions Ord T hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.