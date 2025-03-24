52 Week High Stocks Today on March 24, 2025: Gabriel India, Aavas Financiers & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on March 24, 2025: Shares of Gabriel India, Aavas Financiers, Swaraj Engines, Axiscades Technologies, Astrazeneca Pharma India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 226.95(0.97%) points and Sensex was up by 924.1(1.2%) points at 24 Mar 2025 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 995.2(1.97%) at 24 Mar 2025 10:44:55 IST.
Other stocks such as Eros International Media, Mep Infrastructure Developers, Gvk Power And Infrastructure, Seya Industries, Educomp Solutions Ord T hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
In the BSE Sensex index Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Ntpc, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers while Mahindra And Mahindra, Titan Company, Infosys, Indusind Bank, Ultratech Cement were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Kotak Mahindra Bank, Canara Bank, Axis Bank, Federal Bank, Punjab National Bank were the top gainers while Indusind Bank, were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.