52 Week High Stocks Today on March 3, 2025: Shares of Swan Defence And Heavy Industrie, Capital Infra Trust Unt, Norben Tea & Exports, Kandarp Digi Smart BPO, Bohra Industries hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -78.45(-0.35%) points and Sensex was down by -305.08(-0.42%) points at 03 Mar 2025 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -391.7(-0.81%) at 03 Mar 2025 10:44:55 IST.
Other stocks such as Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Tata Motors, Godrej Consumer Products, State Bank Of India, Indian Oil Corporation hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
In the BSE Sensex index Wipro, Ultratech Cement, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel were the top gainers while Reliance Industries, Indusind Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Tata Steel were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index ICICI Bank, were the top gainers while Indusind Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, CANARA BANK, Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank were the top losers.
