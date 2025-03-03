52 Week High Stocks Today on March 3, 2025: Swan Defence And Heavy Industrie, Capital Infra Trust Unt & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on March 3, 2025: Shares of Swan Defence And Heavy Industrie, Capital Infra Trust Unt, Norben Tea & Exports, Kandarp Digi Smart BPO, Bohra Industries hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -78.45(-0.35%) points and Sensex was down by -305.08(-0.42%) points at 03 Mar 2025 10:59:55 IST.

Bank Nifty was down by -391.7(-0.81%) at 03 Mar 2025 10:44:55 IST.

Other stocks such as Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Tata Motors, Godrej Consumer Products, State Bank Of India, Indian Oil Corporation hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.