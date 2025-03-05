52 Week High Stocks Today on March 5, 2025: Avanti Feeds, Bohra Industries & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on March 5, 2025: Shares of Avanti Feeds, Bohra Industries, Norben Tea & Exports, Innovative Tyres And Tubes, Gujarat Themis Biosyn hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 200.7(0.91%) points and Sensex was up by 592.42(0.81%) points at 04 Mar 2025 10:59:56 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 252.8(0.52%) at 04 Mar 2025 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as Sterlite Technologies, Sun TV Network, Bajaj Auto, Nestle India, Mirza International hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Power Grid Corporation Of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, NTPC, Tata Motors were the top gainers while Bajaj Finance, Indusind Bank, HDFC Bank, Ultratech Cement, Bajaj Finserv were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, CANARA BANK, IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, were the top losers.

