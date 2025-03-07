52 Week High Stocks Today on March 7, 2025: Shares of TCPL Packaging, Bohra Industries, Nippon India Hang Seng BEES ETF, Norben Tea & Exports, Laxmi Goldorna House hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 46.95(0.21%) points and Sensex was up by 48.76(0.07%) points at 07 Mar 2025 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 8.15(0.02%) at 07 Mar 2025 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as Suratwwala Business Group, Gensol Engineering, BEW Engineering, B.A.G Films & Media, Dreamfolks Services hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Nestle India, Ultratech Cement were the top gainers while Indusind Bank, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, HCL Technologies were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank were the top gainers while Indusind Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, State Bank Of India, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

