52 Week Low Stocks Today on December 11, 2024: Shares of Lamosaic India, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, Axita Cotton, Rox Hi Tech, Mirae Asset Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 ETF hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 56.8(0.23%) points and Sensex was up by 111.14(0.14%) points at 11 Dec 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -77.8(-0.15%) points at 11 Dec 2024 10:45:02 IST. Other stocks such as Vedanta, Cartrade Tech, LTI Mindtree, Ashoka Buildcon, Bajaj Holdings & Investment hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, Axis Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Au Small Finance Bank were the top gainers while Punjab National Bank, IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank, CANARA BANK, HDFC Bank were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, Axis Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Au Small Finance Bank were the top gainers while Punjab National Bank, IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank, CANARA BANK, HDFC Bank were the top losers.

