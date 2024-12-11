Hello User
52 Week Low Stocks Today on December 11, 2024: Lamosaic India, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

52 Week Low Stocks Today on December 11, 2024: Lamosaic India, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Livemint

52 Week Low Stocks Today on December 11, 2024: Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Lamosaic India, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, Axita Cotton, Rox Hi Tech, Mirae Asset Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 ETF

52 Week Low Stocks Today on December 11, 2024: Lamosaic India, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

52 Week Low Stocks Today on December 11, 2024: Shares of Lamosaic India, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, Axita Cotton, Rox Hi Tech, Mirae Asset Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 ETF hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 56.8(0.23%) points and Sensex was up by 111.14(0.14%) points at 11 Dec 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -77.8(-0.15%) points at 11 Dec 2024 10:45:02 IST. Other stocks such as Vedanta, Cartrade Tech, LTI Mindtree, Ashoka Buildcon, Bajaj Holdings & Investment hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, Axis Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Au Small Finance Bank were the top gainers while Punjab National Bank, IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank, CANARA BANK, HDFC Bank were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, Axis Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Au Small Finance Bank were the top gainers while Punjab National Bank, IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank, CANARA BANK, HDFC Bank were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

