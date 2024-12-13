52 Week Low Stocks Today on December 13, 2024: RAJRATAN GLO, Mas Financial Services & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

52 Week Low Stocks Today on December 13, 2024: Shares of RAJRATAN GLO, Mas Financial Services, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, Asian Paints, Axita Cotton hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -315.3(-1.28%) points and Sensex was down by -963.05(-1.18%) points at 13 Dec 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -838.1(-1.57%) points at 13 Dec 2024 10:44:59 IST. Other stocks such as Siyaram Silk Mills, CRISIL, Max Healthcare Institute, Kiri Industries, Eid Parry India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

Yesterday 52 Low Week Stocks on 12 Dec 2024In the BSE Sensex index were the top gainers while CANARA BANK, Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Axis Bank were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index were the top gainers while CANARA BANK, Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Axis Bank were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.