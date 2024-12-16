52 Week Low Stocks Today on December 16, 2024: Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises, Bright Solar, Universus Photo Imagings, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, Trucap Finance hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -91.95(-0.37%) points and Sensex was down by -391.42(-0.48%) points at 16 Dec 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -57.6(-0.11%) points at 16 Dec 2024 10:44:59 IST. Other stocks such as LTI Mindtree, Page Industries, HCL Technologies, Ultratech Cement, Vedanta hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Indusind Bank, CANARA BANK, Punjab National Bank, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Bank Of Baroda, IDFC First Bank were the top losers.

