52 Week Low Stocks Today on December 19, 2024: Shares of Asian Paints, Au Small Finance Bank, P&G Hygiene & Health Care, Avenue Supermarts, Indusind Bank hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -223.7(-0.92%) points and Sensex was down by -901.04(-1.12%) points at 19 Dec 2024 12:06:32 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -445.15(-0.85%) points at 19 Dec 2024 11:51:37 IST. Other stocks such as Sunflag Iron & Steel Co.Ord, BSE, Coforge, Persistent Systems, Indian Hotels Company hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Punjab National Bank, CANARA BANK, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Punjab National Bank, CANARA BANK, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank were the top losers.

