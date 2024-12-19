52 Week Low Stocks Today on December 19, 2024: Asian Paints, Au Small Finance Bank & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

52 Week Low Stocks Today on December 19, 2024: Shares of Asian Paints, Au Small Finance Bank, P&G Hygiene & Health Care, Avenue Supermarts, Indusind Bank hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -223.7(-0.92%) points and Sensex was down by -901.04(-1.12%) points at 19 Dec 2024 12:06:32 IST.

Bank Nifty was down by -445.15(-0.85%) points at 19 Dec 2024 11:51:37 IST.

Other stocks such as Sunflag Iron & Steel Co.Ord, BSE, Coforge, Persistent Systems, Indian Hotels Company hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}