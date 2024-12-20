52 Week Low Stocks Today on December 20, 2024: Shares of Sanghi Industries, Creditaccess Grameen, P&G Hygiene & Health Care, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Nestle India hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -15.9(-0.07%) points and Sensex was down by -20.07(-0.03%) points at 20 Dec 2024 10:59:57 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -241.05(-0.47%) points at 20 Dec 2024 10:44:59 IST. Other stocks such as General Insurance Corporation Of India, Kiri Industries, Wipro, Coforge, Persistent Systems hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.



Yesterday 52 Low Week Stocks on 19 Dec 2024

In the BSE Sensex index Au Small Finance Bank, were the top gainers while Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, Indusind Bank, State Bank Of India were the top losers.

