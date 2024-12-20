52 Week Low Stocks Today on December 20, 2024: Sanghi Industries, Creditaccess Grameen & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

52 Week Low Stocks Today on December 20, 2024: Shares of Sanghi Industries, Creditaccess Grameen, P&G Hygiene & Health Care, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Nestle India hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -15.9(-0.07%) points and Sensex was down by -20.07(-0.03%) points at 20 Dec 2024 10:59:57 IST.

Bank Nifty was down by -241.05(-0.47%) points at 20 Dec 2024 10:44:59 IST.

Other stocks such as General Insurance Corporation Of India, Kiri Industries, Wipro, Coforge, Persistent Systems hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}