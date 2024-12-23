52 Week Low Stocks Today on December 23, 2024: Shares of Aia Engineering, Relaxo Footwears, RAJRATAN GLO, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation, Berger Paints India hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 124.65(0.53%) points and Sensex was up by 635.84(0.81%) points at 23 Dec 2024 10:12:40 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 436.9(0.86%) points at 23 Dec 2024 09:57:38 IST. Other stocks such as Aaron Industries, BSL, Pearl Global Industries, GE T&D India, Zen Technologies hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index HDFC Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank, Axis Bank were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, CANARA BANK, were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index HDFC Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank, Axis Bank were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, CANARA BANK, were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

