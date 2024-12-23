52 Week Low Stocks Today on December 23, 2024: Aia Engineering, Relaxo Footwears & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

52 Week Low Stocks Today on December 23, 2024: Shares of Aia Engineering, Relaxo Footwears, RAJRATAN GLO, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation, Berger Paints India hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 124.65(0.53%) points and Sensex was up by 635.84(0.81%) points at 23 Dec 2024 10:12:40 IST.

Bank Nifty was up by 436.9(0.86%) points at 23 Dec 2024 09:57:38 IST.

Other stocks such as Aaron Industries, BSL, Pearl Global Industries, GE T&D India, Zen Technologies hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

