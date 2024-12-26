52 Week Low Stocks Today on December 26, 2024: Shares of Astral, Indiamart Intermesh, Asian Paints, P&G Hygiene & Health Care, Balaji Amines hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 12.8(0.05%) points and Sensex was down by -63.0(-0.08%) points at 26 Dec 2024 10:59:57 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -13.45(-0.03%) points at 26 Dec 2024 10:44:59 IST. Other stocks such as Shakti Pumps India, A2Z Infra Engineering, Newgen Software Technologies, Cartrade Tech, TD Power Systems hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, CANARA BANK, Federal Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, CANARA BANK, Federal Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

