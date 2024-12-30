Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  52 Week Low Stocks Today on December 30, 2024: Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Balaji Amines & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

52 Week Low Stocks Today on December 30, 2024: Shares of Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Balaji Amines, Astral, Relaxo Footwears, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -12.45(-0.05%) points and Sensex was up by 8.76(0.01%) points at 30 Dec 2024 10:59:59 IST.

 

Bank Nifty was up by 169.3(0.33%) points at 30 Dec 2024 10:44:56 IST.

 

Other stocks such as Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Ashoka Buildcon, Triveni Engineering & Indus, Laurus Labs, Man Infraconstruction hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, were the top losers.

 

In the Bank Nifty index IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, were the top losers.

 

For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

 

