52 Week Low Stocks Today on February 10, 2025: Shares of Seamec, Delhivery, 3M India, Rajesh Exports, Easy Trip Planners hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -162.7(-0.69%) points and Sensex was down by -523.19(-0.67%) points at 10 Feb 2025 11:00:01 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -366.35(-0.73%) points at 10 Feb 2025 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as Pansari Developers, Redington India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Wonder Electricals, Laxmi Goldorna House hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.
In the BSE Sensex index Kotak Mahindra Bank, were the top gainers while IDFC First Bank, CANARA BANK, Au Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Kotak Mahindra Bank, were the top gainers while IDFC First Bank, CANARA BANK, Au Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.
