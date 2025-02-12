52 Week Low Stocks Today on February 12, 2025: GAIL India, Indian Oil Corporation & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here

52 Week Low Stocks Today on February 12, 2025: Shares of GAIL India, Indian Oil Corporation, Godrej Consumer Products, Tata Motors, Steel Authority Of India hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -204.75(-0.89%) points and Sensex was down by -520.69(-0.68%) points at 12 Feb 2025 10:59:58 IST.

Bank Nifty was down by -446.4(-0.9%) points at 12 Feb 2025 10:44:59 IST.

Other stocks such as Aarvee Denims & Exports, Mahamaya Steel Industries, SBI Gold ETF, Axis Gold ETF, Invesco India Gold ETF hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.