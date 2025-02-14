52 Week Low Stocks Today on February 14, 2025: Shares of Varun Beverages, Iris Clothings, Life Insurance Corporation of India, CANARA BANK, Hero Motocorp hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -107.2(-0.47%) points and Sensex was down by -331.91(-0.44%) points at 14 Feb 2025 10:59:58 IST.

Bank Nifty was down by -279.25(-0.57%) points at 14 Feb 2025 10:44:58 IST.

Other stocks such as Norben Tea & Exports, Aarvee Denims & Exports, SBI Cards & Payment Services hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.