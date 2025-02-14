52 Week Low Stocks Today on February 14, 2025: Varun Beverages, Iris Clothings & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here

52 Week Low Stocks Today on February 14, 2025: Shares of Varun Beverages, Iris Clothings, Life Insurance Corporation of India, CANARA BANK, Hero Motocorp hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -107.2(-0.47%) points and Sensex was down by -331.91(-0.44%) points at 14 Feb 2025 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -279.25(-0.57%) points at 14 Feb 2025 10:44:58 IST.
Other stocks such as Norben Tea & Exports, Aarvee Denims & Exports, SBI Cards & Payment Services hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.
In the BSE Sensex index ICICI Bank, were the top gainers while CANARA BANK, Au Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top losers.
