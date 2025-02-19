52 Week Low Stocks Today on February 19, 2025: Shares of Godrej Consumer Products, Timken India, Au Small Finance Bank, Varun Beverages, Indian Overseas Bank hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 74.45(0.32%) points and Sensex was up by 0.71(0.0%) points at 19 Feb 2025 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 499.3(1.02%) points at 19 Feb 2025 10:44:58 IST. Other stocks such as TCPL Packaging, MPS, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahamaya Steel Industries, Shree Cement hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Punjab National Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Axis Bank, Indusind Bank were the top gainers while were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Punjab National Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Axis Bank, Indusind Bank were the top gainers while were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

