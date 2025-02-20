52 Week Low Stocks Today on February 20, 2025: Natco Pharma, VIP Industries & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here

Mint Market

Published20 Feb 2025, 11:00 AM IST
52 Week Low Stocks Today on February 20, 2025: Shares of Natco Pharma, VIP Industries, Dollar Industries, Birlasoft, Grindwell Norton hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -47.95(-0.21%) points and Sensex was down by -244.72(-0.32%) points at 2025-02-20 11:00:01 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -290.1(-0.59%) points at 2025-02-20 10:45:01 IST.
Other stocks such as TCPL Packaging, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts, UPL, MPS, Shree Cement hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Au Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, CANARA BANK, Bank Of Baroda, IDFC First Bank were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Au Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, CANARA BANK, Bank Of Baroda, IDFC First Bank were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, were the top losers.
First Published:20 Feb 2025, 11:00 AM IST
