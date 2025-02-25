52 Week Low Stocks Today on February 25, 2025: Shares of Tata Motors, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Apollo Tyres, Aether Industries, Kajaria Ceramics hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 29.15(0.13%) points and Sensex was up by 164.99(0.22%) points at 2025-02-25 10:59:58 IST.

Bank Nifty was up by 22.35(0.05%) points at 2025-02-25 10:44:58 IST.

Other stocks such as Narayana Hrudayalaya, Norben Tea & Exports, Nitiraj Engineers, HDFC Gold ETF, Camlin Fine Sciences hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.