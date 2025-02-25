52 Week Low Stocks Today on February 25, 2025: Tata Motors, Alembic Pharmaceuticals & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here

52 Week Low Stocks Today on February 25, 2025: Shares of Tata Motors, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Apollo Tyres, Aether Industries, Kajaria Ceramics hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 29.15(0.13%) points and Sensex was up by 164.99(0.22%) points at 2025-02-25 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 22.35(0.05%) points at 2025-02-25 10:44:58 IST.
Other stocks such as Narayana Hrudayalaya, Norben Tea & Exports, Nitiraj Engineers, HDFC Gold ETF, Camlin Fine Sciences hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.
In the BSE Sensex index Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, were the top gainers while Punjab National Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank, Federal Bank, CANARA BANK were the top losers.
