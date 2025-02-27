52 Week Low Stocks Today on February 27, 2025: Havells India, Tata Motors & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here

52 Week Low Stocks Today on February 27, 2025: Shares of Havells India, Tata Motors, DLF, ACC, State Bank Of India hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 7.35(0.03%) points and Sensex was up by 30.81(0.04%) points at 27 Feb 2025 11:00:04 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 313.9(0.65%) points at 27 Feb 2025 10:45:04 IST. Other stocks such as Bajaj Finance, TCPL Packaging, Jalan Transolutions (India), SBI Gold ETF, Axis Gold ETF hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank, IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank were the top gainers while CANARA BANK, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, were the top losers.

