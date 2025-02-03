52 Week Low Stocks Today on February 3, 2025: Jaiprakash Associates, JSW Energy & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here

Mint Market

Published3 Feb 2025, 11:00 AM IST
52 Week Low Stocks Today on February 3, 2025: Shares of Jaiprakash Associates, JSW Energy, Tube Investments Of India, Indian Oil Corporation, Bank Of Baroda hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -172.15(-0.73%) points and Sensex was down by -461.47(-0.6%) points at 03 Feb 2025 10:59:56 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -265.5(-0.54%) points at 03 Feb 2025 10:44:58 IST.
Other stocks such as UPL, SRF, United Breweries, Eicher Motors, SBI Cards & Payment Services hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Indusind Bank, IDFC First Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, were the top gainers while CANARA BANK, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Indusind Bank, IDFC First Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, were the top gainers while CANARA BANK, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank were the top losers.
First Published:3 Feb 2025, 11:00 AM IST
