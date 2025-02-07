52 Week Low Stocks Today on February 7, 2025: HIL, Rajesh Exports & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here

Mint Market

Published7 Feb 2025, 11:00 AM IST
52 Week Low Stocks Today on February 7, 2025: Shares of HIL, Rajesh Exports, Relaxo Footwears, Tube Investments Of India, Easy Trip Planners hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -29.4(-0.12%) points and Sensex was up by 7.57(0.01%) points at 07 Feb 2025 11:00:01 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -155.95(-0.31%) points at 07 Feb 2025 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as Pansari Developers, Vimta Labs, Oil Country Tubular, Laxmi Goldorna House, Zota Health Care hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Au Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank, Indusind Bank, HDFC Bank were the top gainers while State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Au Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank, Indusind Bank, HDFC Bank were the top gainers while State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank were the top losers.
First Published:7 Feb 2025, 11:00 AM IST
