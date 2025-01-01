52 Week Low Stocks Today on January 1, 2025: Shares of DSP Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF, Wonderla Holidays, Sanghi Industries, Universus Photo Imagings, Palred Technologies hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 11.75(0.05%) points and Sensex was up by 370.59(0.47%) points at 01 Jan 2025 10:59:57 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -14.3(-0.03%) points at 01 Jan 2025 10:44:58 IST. Other stocks such as Muthoot Finance, Coromandel International, Jubilant Foodworks, Laurus Labs, Radico Khaitan hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, were the top gainers while Federal Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, State Bank Of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, were the top gainers while Federal Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, State Bank Of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

