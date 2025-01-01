52 Week Low Stocks Today on January 1, 2025: DSP Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF, Wonderla Holidays & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

52 Week Low Stocks Today on January 1, 2025: Shares of DSP Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF, Wonderla Holidays, Sanghi Industries, Universus Photo Imagings, Palred Technologies hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 11.75(0.05%) points and Sensex was up by 370.59(0.47%) points at 01 Jan 2025 10:59:57 IST.

Bank Nifty was down by -14.3(-0.03%) points at 01 Jan 2025 10:44:58 IST.

Other stocks such as Muthoot Finance, Coromandel International, Jubilant Foodworks, Laurus Labs, Radico Khaitan hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

