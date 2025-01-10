52 Week Low Stocks Today on January 10, 2025: Shares of Union Bank Of India, Steel Authority Of India, NMDC, Tata Steel, Coal India hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -90.3(-0.38%) points and Sensex was down by -155.72(-0.2%) points at 10 Jan 2025 10:59:58 IST.

Bank Nifty was down by -455.8(-0.92%) points at 10 Jan 2025 10:45:02 IST.

Other stocks such as Indo Thai Securities, Power & Instrumentation Gujarat, Shree Vasu Logistics, VARDHMAN POLYTEX, Kalyani Forge hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.