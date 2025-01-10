52 Week Low Stocks Today on January 10, 2025: Union Bank Of India, Steel Authority Of India & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

52 Week Low Stocks Today on January 10, 2025: Shares of Union Bank Of India, Steel Authority Of India, NMDC, Tata Steel, Coal India hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -90.3(-0.38%) points and Sensex was down by -155.72(-0.2%) points at 10 Jan 2025 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -455.8(-0.92%) points at 10 Jan 2025 10:45:02 IST.
Other stocks such as Indo Thai Securities, Power & Instrumentation Gujarat, Shree Vasu Logistics, VARDHMAN POLYTEX, Kalyani Forge hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.
In the BSE Sensex index Au Small Finance Bank, were the top gainers while Indusind Bank, Punjab National Bank, Federal Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Axis Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Au Small Finance Bank, were the top gainers while Indusind Bank, Punjab National Bank, Federal Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Axis Bank were the top losers.
