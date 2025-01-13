52 Week Low Stocks Today on January 13, 2025: Shares of ADANI WILMAR, Indian Oil Corporation, NMDC, Steel Authority Of India, Coal India hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -125.1(-0.53%) points and Sensex was down by -370.44(-0.48%) points at 13 Jan 2025 10:59:57 IST.

Bank Nifty was down by -255.15(-0.52%) points at 13 Jan 2025 10:44:59 IST.

Other stocks such as Arss Infrastructure Projects, BGR Energy Systems, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Krishna Instit Of Medical Scienc, Indo Thai Securities hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.