Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  52 Week Low Stocks Today on January 13, 2025: ADANI WILMAR, Indian Oil Corporation & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

52 Week Low Stocks Today on January 13, 2025: Following shares hit their 52 week low today - ADANI WILMAR, Indian Oil Corporation, NMDC, Steel Authority Of India, Coal India

52 Week Low Stocks Today on January 13, 2025: Shares of ADANI WILMAR, Indian Oil Corporation, NMDC, Steel Authority Of India, Coal India hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -125.1(-0.53%) points and Sensex was down by -370.44(-0.48%) points at 13 Jan 2025 10:59:57 IST.

 

Bank Nifty was down by -255.15(-0.52%) points at 13 Jan 2025 10:44:59 IST.

 

Other stocks such as Arss Infrastructure Projects, BGR Energy Systems, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Krishna Instit Of Medical Scienc, Indo Thai Securities hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Indusind Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, CANARA BANK, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank were the top losers.

 

In the Bank Nifty index Indusind Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, CANARA BANK, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank were the top losers.

 

For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

 

