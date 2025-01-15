52 Week Low Stocks Today on January 15, 2025: Shares of Thejo Engineering, HIL, Jai Corporation, Asian Paints, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 92.0(0.4%) points and Sensex was up by 416.04(0.54%) points at 15 Jan 2025 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 268.75(0.55%) points at 15 Jan 2025 10:44:59 IST. Other stocks such as Nureca, Oil Country Tubular, Indo Thai Securities, BGR Energy Systems, Le Merite Exports hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Kotak Mahindra Bank, CANARA BANK, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while Axis Bank, were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Kotak Mahindra Bank, CANARA BANK, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while Axis Bank, were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

