52 Week Low Stocks Today on January 17, 2025: Axis Bank, Jai Corporation & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

52 Week Low Stocks Today on January 17, 2025: Shares of Axis Bank, Jai Corporation, Relaxo Footwears, Network 18 Media & Investments, HIL hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -114.6(-0.49%) points and Sensex was down by -751.56(-0.98%) points at 17 Jan 2025 10:59:58 IST.

Bank Nifty was down by -786.05(-1.6%) points at 17 Jan 2025 10:44:56 IST.

Other stocks such as Ashapura Minechem, TCPL Packaging, Gujarat Apollo Industries, BGR Energy Systems, V2 Retail hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.