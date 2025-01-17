52 Week Low Stocks Today on January 17, 2025: Axis Bank, Jai Corporation & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

52 Week Low Stocks Today on January 17, 2025: Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Axis Bank, Jai Corporation, Relaxo Footwears, Network 18 Media & Investments, HIL

Livemint
Published17 Jan 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Advertisement
52 Week Low Stocks Today on January 17, 2025: Axis Bank, Jai Corporation & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

52 Week Low Stocks Today on January 17, 2025: Shares of Axis Bank, Jai Corporation, Relaxo Footwears, Network 18 Media & Investments, HIL hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -114.6(-0.49%) points and Sensex was down by -751.56(-0.98%) points at 17 Jan 2025 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -786.05(-1.6%) points at 17 Jan 2025 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as Ashapura Minechem, TCPL Packaging, Gujarat Apollo Industries, BGR Energy Systems, V2 Retail hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

Advertisement

In the BSE Sensex index were the top gainers while Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index were the top gainers while Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock Markets52 Week Low Stocks Today on January 17, 2025: Axis Bank, Jai Corporation & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?
First Published:17 Jan 2025, 11:00 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts