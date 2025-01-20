52 Week Low Stocks Today on January 20, 2025: Shares of Jaiprakash Associates, Bajaj Electricals, HIL, MRF, RBL Bank hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 58.45(0.25%) points and Sensex was up by 282.99(0.37%) points at 20 Jan 2025 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 459.7(0.95%) points at 20 Jan 2025 10:44:58 IST. Other stocks such as Genesys International Corp, Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT, BGR Energy Systems, BSE hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank Of India, CANARA BANK, Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank were the top gainers while Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank, were the top losers.

