52 Week Low Stocks Today on January 22, 2025: Hatsun Agro Product, Kansai Nerolac Paints & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

52 Week Low Stocks Today on January 22, 2025: Shares of Hatsun Agro Product, Kansai Nerolac Paints, PVR Inox, MRF, VIP Industries hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 82.25(0.36%) points and Sensex was up by 335.72(0.44%) points at 22 Jan 2025 11:00:01 IST.

Bank Nifty was down by -10.35(-0.02%) points at 22 Jan 2025 10:45:02 IST.

Other stocks such as Paradeep Phosphates, Cubex Tubings, BGR Energy Systems, Panache Digilife, Le Merite Exports hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

